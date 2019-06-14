Meet held to discuss HSSLC , SSLC results

BAGHMARA: A meeting was held between top officials of South Garo Hills district with the Principals and Headmaster’s of different institutions of South Garo Hills regarding the poor performance of the students in the recent SSLC and HSSLC results on Thursday. The meeting was convened at Conference Hall, Deputy Commisioner’s office. Several issues were pointed out by most of the institution heads.

One of the problems identified was the poor foundation being given to students in their primary and upper primary levels was discussed.

“Some students coming from SSA Schools could not even read or write their mother tongue so it is very difficult for them to make them understand if the basics are not being taught in their lower level” revealed many headmasters and principals as they called for regular inspections and monitoring of lower sections to improve the standard of primary education of students.

SGH Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak interacted with the school heads and said that there is a need to change the attitude and stereotype teaching methods. He expressed willingness to hold seminars and training to improve the teaching methods in schools across the district.

While expressing concern over the poor performance of the recent SSLC results, the DC urged upon the school authorities to adopt certain improved teaching methods and bring about higher level of percentage in the coming years.

Chairing the meeting, the District Planning Officer C N Sangma, ADC, in his opening remarks said that teachers are the backbone of society.

He also announced that top officers from the district will be visiting all the schools in order to understand the problems and the reasons behind the poor performance in the SSLC results.