Efforts on to bring back mortal remains air crash victims to Jorhat



GUWAHATI: Efforts are on to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors in stages to Jorhat from the AN-32 crash site in Arunachal Pradesh even as marginal weather conditions are affecting the pace of recovery operations.

“The mortal remains and other material evidence have to be picked up by helicopters and brought back to Jorhat in stages. The weather continues to be marginal and is likely to affect the pace of recovery operations,” a press statement said.

IAF has flown around 200 sorties towards the AN-32 search and recovery operations and is sparing no efforts in recovering the remains of its personnel for which eight helicopters have been deployed.

“The recovery team is braving treacherous terrain and inclement weather in order to bring back the mortal remains as soon as possible. Concerned family members have been apprised of the progress of the recovery operations as well and IAF officials are in regular touch with them. The IAF and all its personnel stand with the families in this hour of grief,” the statement said.

The rescue team also recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) from the crash site.

