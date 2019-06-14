Don Bosco College students pledge to build living roots bridges

TURA: Students from the Botany department of Don Bosco College have taken a pledge to join hands with the Living Bridge Foundation and help build living roots bridges to support eco-conservation and encourage eco-tourism as well.

The students were given the opportunity to interact with visiting founder of Living Bridge Foundation, young Morningstar Khongthaw, on Friday, during which the famous conservationist from Khasi Hills gave important points and shared ideas about the need to protect the environment.

Introducing Morningstar Khongthaw, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that the vibrant activist could make a big contribution in sensitizing people about ecology. Lauding Morningstar’s efforts, the deputy commissioner said that if one is passionate about something, nothing can stop him from seeing his dreams come true. He further said that in the Living Bridge Foundation he saw great scope for eco-tourism, not only in Garo Hills but in the state of Meghalaya. Throwing a challenge to the young students, Singh urged the students to explore Garo Hills’ very own natural eco-system- Nokrek Biosphere and other such places known for their pristine beauty in the vicinity instead of visiting tourism sites outside the state when Meghalaya itself has been blessed with nature’s beauty.

Don Bosco College Principal Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim while welcoming the unassuming Morningstar and his Team which included his brother Shiningstar Khongthaw, motivated the students to make good use of this rare opportunity of learning first-hand from the young entrepreneur.

Morningstar in his presentation said that the Living Bridge Foundation established in 2018 was the best success story with the motto “Live, Secure, Sustain.” He narrated to the students how it all started with a campaign to preserve the Ficus Elastica from marauders in search of the rich latex from the trees. Living bridges, living platforms, living ladders and living tunnels is a community-led project with the co-operation of Khasis and Jaintias.

Having left school after Class XI, Morningstar pursued his passion in building and maintaining the rich biodiversity in the region. Today, Morningstar is immensely sought after by researchers from other parts of the country and overseas.

At the conclusion of the presentation by Morningstar, the students took the pledge, “We will preserve, protect, multiply our Jingkiengjri Living Roots Bridges.”

