Demand for eviction of encroachers from Tura hospital land

TURA: Seven organisations from Tura have approached the West Garo Hills district administration calling for the early eviction of encroachers who have been residing on government land meant for expanding the Tura Civil Hospital.

These organisations, namely the Tura Garo Senior Citizen Forum, Mothers’ Union, Council of Nokmas, Garo Graduates Union, Pensioners Association, A’chik Literature Society and the New Tura Development Forum submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner Ram Singh stating that there was an urgent need to remove the unauthorised settlers.

The leaders also expressed concern that the project has been a non starter even after the lapse of several years because of one obstacle after another being put forward by the illegal settlers.

“Now that the High Court has given its ruling in favour of the government we see no reason why the eviction process cannot be effected without further delay. The longer the matter is allowed to linger, the more complications may arise,” stated the organizations in their memo to the government.

The seven organisations claimed that most of the encroachers on the government land at Rongka Chiring, below the civil hospital, happen to be government employees of the deputy commissioner’s office and other departments and sought a proper verification and stern disciplinary action against them.

They alleged that several of the earlier illegal occupants who accepted the district administration’s offer to move out had clandestinely been renting out their former premises to unsuspecting tenants.

The district administration has also been urged to identify and remove illegal settlers from other government lands to send out a strong message and deter others from committing such illegal actions against the government.