Conrad hopes to solve vexed Harijan Colony issue

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has admitted that the issue of Harijan Colonyhas always been a complicated one but sounded optimistic that the present government will find a solution.

- Advertisement -

“When it comes to the issue as a whole, it is the High Level Committee (HLC) that is working on it. There are lots of discussions being made and a lot of initiatives are being taken. We have to wait till the committee comes up with the full report,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme on Friday.

Asked on the relocation of the people of Harijan Colony, Sangma said the state government is waiting for the report from the HLC as decisions will be taken on the basis of the report.

It may be mentioned that a delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met the state Home Minister on Thursday to voice their opposition to relocation of HarijanColony people.

As for the security aspect, the CM said the duty of the government was to ensure that every life was protected in the wake of the banned militant group, HNLC’s threat to take action against the people of Harijan Colony.

The CM, further informed that the Home Ministry has been in touch with the state government ever since the Harijan Colonyriot erupted last year.

“This has been an exercise that has been going on for a long time but we did not make it public wherein the Home Ministry has been in touch with us,” he said.

With the state Chief Secretary holding meetings with officials from the Home Ministry, he said Home Minister and the Home Secretary wanted to understand the details of the incidents and the comments emanating from the incident.