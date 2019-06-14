CM inaugurates Solid Waste Management Project in Nongpoh

Nongpoh: The long awaited Solid Waste Management Project of the Nongpoh Town Committee implemented by the Urban Affairs Department, was finally inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Nongpoh on Thursday after numerous delays.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation stone of the project at Umshangling.

The inaugural programme was attended by a host of dignitaries including Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling, KHADC EM in-charge Town Committee Paul Lyngdoh, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Director of Urban Affairs E Kharmalki, Nongpoh MDC Balajied Ranee along with the Engineer in-Chief, MUDA, Fidel War.

The programme was presided over by Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Rosetta Mary Kurbah.

In his address to the gathering, Conrad lauded the initiative taken by former Chief Minister DD Lapang and former Urban Affairs Minister Paul Lyngdoh for coming up with the Rs 7 crore project worth back in 2007.

Despite the project being delayed several times, Conrad lauded the efforts of the present Urban Affairs Minister for taking a personal interest in completing all pending projects in the state under the Urban Department and praised the efforts taken by the Directorate, Deputy Commissioner and officers to ensure that the project would see the light of day.

Conrad also said that as Ri Bhoi has been named an inspirational district, it will be one of the major focused areas with regard to developmental works and several projects will be set up in the district such as the Model College at Patharkhmah in Jirang constituency, a nursing institute which will be sponsored by a company under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project and schools of international standards which the Government will try to implement in the district.

Meanwhile, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling lauded the dedication of the leaders of the Nongpoh Town Committee along with the efforts of the present legislator.

He also informed that the tendering process for the pending Housing Project at Umbuda has been initiated and that as many as 60 housing units will be completed in the first phase.

Earlier, the Director of Urban Affairs Department, E Kharmalki informed that the Solid Waste Management Project is the first of its kind in the state and urged all the stakeholders to properly utilise the facility for the overall benefit of the people.

He also informed that the department will be happy to deploy staff in order to train the villagers until they are able to run the facility on their own.

The programme concluded with musical numbers performed by the students of Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Alpha English Higher Secondary School and St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School.