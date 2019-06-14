CID to probe MTDC employee’s death

SHILLONG: The ‘murder’ case of MTDC woman employee has been transferred to CID from Nongpoh police station.

A notification issued by DGP R. Chandranathan said Nawab Thorem, Vice Principal of Police Training School, will be the Investigating Officer to be assisted by lady SI Jessica Sangma of Ri Bhoi.

The DGP also wanted the investigation into the case to be completed at the earliest.

The body of the woman was found in a forest at Umbir in Ri Bhoi, on June 6.

Later, the police registered a case under section 302 IPC (murder).

The deceased, identified as Iohbianghun Sahkhar, was a resident of Umpling and worked as an assistant manager, accounts at Orchid, Polo.

Police had earlier said a nylon rope was found tied around her neck and some bluish marks were found on her left hand. No major injury was found on the body except for a bluish colour on the jaw line on the right side.

Police found her shoes near the body and hand bag with a knife, a nail cutter, homeopathic pills, water bottle, mobile phone and ID card, among other things.

A group of women from the nearby Umsaw village had noticed the body at the private forest first while they were collecting mushrooms.