Awareness on environment protection in coal affected region

TURA: In an effort to protect and safeguard the environment in the coal affected areas of South Garo Hills District, an awareness cum interaction program was organized by the District Administration and the District Disaster Management Authority in Baghmara on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner Shri H.B.Marak in his address expressed the need of an hour to protect and restore the coal mining areas and calls for people’s participation in such an important steps being undertaken by the Government.

Divisional Forest Officer Maxborn M Sangma who took part in the awareness drive dwelt at length on the effects of environmental degradation due to extensive and unregulated coal mining and informed the gathering about ways and ideas taken up by other countries to restore the balance. The District Disaster Management Officer P Ch Marak enlightened the gathering on the disaster risk involved and the importance of mining plan and safety of the workers and the public in general. The program was attended by the Nokmas, Sordars, Schools Teachers, Students and the general public from in and around Nongalbibra area.