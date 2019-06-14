ATMs in Nongstoin to be replaced by Sept

NONGSTOIN: The vice chairman of the Meghalaya State Development Reform Commission, AL Syiem, on Thursday met the chief manager of SBI, Nongstoin Branch and briefed him on the non-functioning of ATM machines in Nongstoin.

During the meeting, the chief manager of SBI said that he has sent an application letter to the AGM office in Shillong requesting for replacement of the ATM machines and passbook updating machine.

He assured that the matter would be solved by September adding that the delay in replacing the ATM machines could also be from the office headquarters in Guwahati.

“I feel bad as the ATM machines are not working and it is also not the fault of the engineers. They are not responsible for the non-functioning of the ATM machines in Nongstoin,” he said.

He also informed that the ATM machine that was installed at the Rural Bank has been shifted to Sohpian near 4th Battalion.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vice Chairman of State Development Reform Commission AL Syiem said that his meeting with the SBI CM was scheduled after a complaint was raised by the public regarding the non-functioning of the ATM, passbook printing machine in the area.

He said that the chief manager has sent a letter to the head office and hoped that the matter could be resolved at the earliest.

He informed that out of three ATM machines only one is in working condition.

“This has created a lot of problems for the customers,” he said.

He also urged the SBI to take appropriate action when necessary so that customers can enjoy their rights.