Anyone is welcome to join NPP: Tynsong

SHILLONG: At a time when reports of Congress MLAs trying to reach NPP is frequently doing its rounds in the state, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has made it clear that their doors are open for any MLA from the opposition who might want to jump the fence.

Talking to media persons here, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP senior leader, Prestone Tynsong said, the door is always open if anybody would like to join.

“We are ready to accept and welcome them provided they have meet the legal provisions”, he said.

When asked about the Congress claims of contacting friendly neighbours to topple the incumbent and form a new government in Meghalaya, he said that it is their duty to make friends and they keep coming to him as well.

“They can be friends even with our partners and some MLAs have met as well. There is no harm in that,” he said while maintaining that as of now there is no feeler from any of the opposition MLAs to join NPP.

The Congress suffered a major setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the state with its top leader Mukul Sangma losing out to NPP’s Agatha Sangma in the Tura parliamentary seat besides also losing out the Selsella assembly seat to NPP in the by-poll.

With this Congress’s strength has been reduced to 19 in the House of 60, while the ruling MDA coalition stands with 40 barring one KHNAM legislator.