ADCs meeting on 6th Schedule amendment remains inconclusive

SHILLONG: The meeting of the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills turned out to be inconclusive due to the absence of MDCs from Garo Hills.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM), Teiñwell Dkhar said the meeting was held to discuss on the amendment of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution before it is tabled in the Lok Sabha.

However, Dkhar said the discussion did not make much headway as the MDCs from Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) were absent.

Stating that another meeting will be held amongst the three ADCs in the coming days, Chairman of the KHADC, PN Syiem said the meeting held on Friday was inconclusive and no major decision was taken as suggestions from the GHADC would also be considered.

Syiem informed that there were suggestions to call a meeting of the Forum of Councils under Sixth Schedule (FOCUSS) as well.