Tripura MLA plays marriage card after sexual harassment claim

AGARTALA:The Tripura Police on Thursday said they will continue their probe into a tribal girl’s complaint of sexual harassment against a legislator belonging to the ruling alliance partner IPFT, even as the lawmaker told the media that he has married her.



“On the basis of the complaint of the tribal girl, we are continuing the investigation and taking appropriate legal action against the IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura,” a police official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.



The police official said they have already heard from the media and other sources that the legislator has claimed to have married the girl a few days back.



“We will submit our reports to the court, and it will be the court’s call on what is to be the appropriate action against Dhananjoy Tripura,” the official said.



The 31-year-old IPFT MLA had on Wednesday told the media that two days back he had married the tribal girl who had accused him of sexual harassment around a month back.



Tripura’s lawyer Amit Debbarma said: “Both sides have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged. The complaint registered by the tribal girl would soon be withdrawn.”



The tribal girl, a resident of Mandwai in western Tripura, on May 19 had lodged the sexual harassment complaint at the East Agartala Women Police Station against Dhananjoy Tripura.



Dhananjoy Tripura is a member of the Tripura assembly representing the IPFT, which is a junior alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Speaking to reporters, the girl had then alleged that she was raped repeatedly over the last two years by Tripura. She said that he had committed to marry her, but later denied to keep his promise.



The MLA, who was elected from the Raima Valley Assembly constituency in northern Tripura, had strongly denied the charges, telling mediapersons that he would seek legal recourse if the police took any action against him.



The issue has rocked state politics since the allegations surfaced.



