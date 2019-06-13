Transport services, port ops halted due to Cyclone Vayu

Follow real-time info on cyclone to stay safe: PM

Ahmedabad: Operations at all ports and airports located near the Gujarat coastline have been halted temporarily as a precautionary measure against cyclone ‘Vayu’, the state government said on Wednesday.

The Western Railway has also announced that all trains passing through the coastal areas have either been short- terminated or cancelled for two days, from 6 pm on Wednesday. As per the weather department, the cyclone is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat on Thursday morning.

“The state government has decided to suspend operations at all the ports situated on Gujarat’s coast. As a precautionary measure, all the airports in Saurashtra region will also remain shut till the cyclone recedes,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said after a review meet in Gandhinagar.

The bus services to pilgrimage sites in that region have also been cancelled, he said.

Since all airports in Kutch and Saurashtra regions have been asked to shut their operations completely, flights to these destinations from Ahmedabad airport stand cancelled for Thursday. “Flight operations from Ahmedabad to Porbandar, Union Territory of Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar are cancelled for tomorrow.

All other scheduled flights are likely to operate normally from Ahmedabad,” the city airport said in a statement.

The cyclone is likely to affect Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir-Somnath districts, an official said. The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled trains going towards Kutch and Saurashtra regions for two days.

Meanwhile, as cyclone ‘Vayu’ advances towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday advised people to follow real-time information being provided by local agencies to stay safe.

“Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow,” he said in a tweet.

“Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning,” the IMD said. (PTI)