Sonia, Priyanka visit Raebareli to thank voters

Raebareli: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here Wednesday on a thanksgiving visit. However, the duo is unlikely to visit the neighbouring parliamentary constituency of Amethi, from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the Lok Sabha polls.

This is the first visit of the two leaders to Raebareli after the constituency re-elected Sonia Gandhi to Parliament in the recently-concluded polls.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport here, after which their cavalcade reached the Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was likely to hold a meeting with the party’s district chiefs from the area at the guest house, he said. The thanks-giving ceremony will take place in the evening, for which over 2,500 party workers had been invited, Singh said.

In the just-concluded polls, the Congress suffered one of its worst defeats in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi lost to Union minister Smriti Irani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from his family stronghold of Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Congress chief had defeated Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes from Amethi.

However, the grand old party was able to retain Rae Bareli — the only seat it won in Uttar Pradesh — with Sonia Gandhi defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 1,67,178 votes.

Congress leaders said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha election, was holding a meeting to review the party’s poll performance with its district unit chiefs and candidates. “As of now, their (Priyanka and Sonia) visit to Amethi seems unlikely,” one of them said. (PTI)