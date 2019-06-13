Shillong teacher awarded prestigious international fellowship

SHILLONG: A Shillong-based Physics teacher, Rahul S Chatterjee has been awarded the prestigious “International High School Teacher Programme” fellowship for a two-week training programme at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland to be held in the month of July.

The present fellowship programme at CERN (European Centre for Nuclear Physics) will witness a convergence of 48 of the best physics teachers from 35 countries and six continents.

“Chatterjee’s selection for the fellowship is a matter of immense pride for the school as well as the entire state of Meghalaya,” said the Principal of Jail Road Boys’ Hr Sec School, Shillong.

Mr Chatterjee is an Assistant Lecturer (Physics) of Shillong Jail Road Boys’Hr Sec School. He has won the fellowship through an open international competition.

It may be mentioned that Mr Chatterjee is the only teacher from India selected for the prestigious fellowship. He will be leaving for Geneva in the month of July.

He has brought laurels to the state and the school in the past as well.

In 2009, Chatterjee was conferred with the “Science Teacher Award” by the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), NER Local Chapter. In 2012, he received the highly acclaimed “International Leaders in Education Programme” (ILEP) fellowship to the United States.