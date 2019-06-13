PWD, PHED to meet on water issue

SHILLONG: A joint meeting of the PWD and PHE departments will be held on June 20 to discuss the laying of pipes by PHE department under the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme phase III.

There was a delay for eleven months to resume the work related to laying of pipes in parts of the city.

PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang said on Wednesday that last year, he had a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (roads) Prestone Tynsong to entrust PHE to start the work of laying of pipes.

“However, since not much progress was made after the last meeting, we will meet again on June 20 to find a solution”, he said.

Earlier, the contractors had apprised the state government to resume the package II of Phase III of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme.

The contractors also wanted to know whether the state government will consider new rates as the government is planning to take a loan of Rs 105 crore from financial institutions to complete the scheme.

However, the minister said the matter will be examined.

Expressing concern over the delay, he said the progress of work is only 75%.

To a question, the minister said the defence authorities have no objection to carry on with the project.

The only hurdle is that the PWD is yet to authorise PHED to start the work for laying of pipes.

Earlier, the local MLA SK Sunn had sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to immediately resume the pending works.