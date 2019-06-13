No survivor in AN-32 crash, confirms IAF

GUWAHATI: The 13 air warriors of Indian Air Force who were on board the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft have lost their lives in the crash at Arunachal Pradesh, IAF sources confirmed on Thursday.

“Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32,” a statement by IAF said.

The air-warriors who lost their lives in the crash are W/C (wing commander) GM Charles, S/L (squadron leader) H Vinod, F/L (flight lieutenant) R Thapa, F/L (flight lieutenant) A Tanwar, F/L (flight lieutenant) S Mohanty, F/L (flight lieutenant) MK Garg, warrant officer KK Mishra, sergeant Anoop Kumar, corporal Sherin, LAC (Leading Aircraftsman) SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC-E (non-combatant-enrolled) Putali and NC-E, Rajesh Kumar.

“IAF pays tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their lives in the An32 crash on June 3, 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace,” the statement said.