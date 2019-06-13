No brakes on ‘Cabinet on the move’

SHILLONG: The state government will continue to hold Cabinet meetings in district headquarters on a rotational basis as it would take the administration to people’s doorstep.

Brushing aside criticism of the government’s move by the Opposition Congress, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that the party had ruled the state for three terms, but never thought about the idea of holding Cabinet meetings outside capital Shillong.

The Congress has termed the move of holding the Cabinet meeting in Tura as illogical and mere hype.

Tynsong said that the positive impact of holding the Cabinet meeting in Tura was that all the ministers, officers and HODs of the departments were there and they held review meetings of their departments there and saw what was happening at the district level.

He slammed Congress leader Zenith Sangma, saying the party has to make such statements as it is dying and if they don’t oppose, people will forget them.

“Have they ever thought that with this move, we wanted to take the administration closer to the people,” he said.

Informing that the next meeting of the Cabinet will be held in Jowai and subsequently in all district headquarters, he added that even if there are accommodation problems in some districts, the ministers were willing to suffer.

“We will stay in tents and temporary sheds because we mean business and we don’t want to sit in comfort like Congress because Congress in Meghalaya wants comfort,” he said.