National Nuggets

2 CRPF personnel, 5 others killed in terrorist attack in JK

Srinagar: Terrorists Wednesday carried out an attack on a busy road in Anantnag district of South Kashmir killing at least two CRPF personnel and injuring five others including an inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said here. They said at least two terrorists attacked a patrol party of the CRPF on the busy KP Road in Anantnag with automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades. Two CRPF personnel died and five others injured, they said, adding the firing is still going on. One terrorist and an unidentified person were also killed in the gunfight. Station House Officer of Anantnag Police Station, Arshad Ahmed, was injured in the attack and has been shifted to Srinagar for treatment, they said. (PTI)



Man killed as portion of cladding collapses at rly station

Mumbai: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday after a portion of a cladding fell on him at the bustling Churchgate railway station here, officials said. Madhukar Narvekar (62) was passing through Churchgate station building when the portion, part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, fell on him, a railway official said. Narvekar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries on his head and chest. It was not clear if he was a railway commuter or just a passerby but in either case, compensation (amount) will be given, he said. The cladding fell due to strong wind blowing from sea side and it could not withstand wind pressure, he said. The cladding was part of the 81 ft x 54 ft mural of Mahatma Gandhi, installed in November 2017 at the station building, the official said. It is the work of Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra who paid homage to Gandhi with the mural on the facade of Churchgate station. (PTI)

Anticipatory bail back in UP after 33 years

Lucknow: Anticipatory bail is back in Uttar Pradesh after almost 33 years. The provision of pre-arrest bail was scrapped in 1976 during the Emergency. The accused will now get advance bail in the state in cases of non-bailable offences. The Bill was passed by both houses of the state legislature last year in August. President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the Amendment Bill in Section 438 of the CrPC. The Allahabad High Court and the apex court had been pressing the state government to re-apply this law. The State Law Commission also recommended the re-implementation of this system in its third report in 2009. Apart from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all other states have the provision of anticipatory bail.In 2010, a bill in this regard was cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and sent to the Centre for approval. However, it was put on hold. The then Mayawati government had passed a Bill that year and sent it to the President but it was sent back with suggestions for some modifications. (IANS)



45 abandoned borewells sealed

Chandigarh: Within hours of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s orders for closure of all open borewells, 45 of them have been sealed in a bid to prevent recurrence of the tragic incident in which a two-year-old boy died after been trapped inside a borewell for 110 hours, officials said on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioners have submitted reports on the status of the borewells in their respective districts to the Chief Minister, who had sought details on open borewells, with directions for their immediate closure. The reports indicate that of the 45 borewells sealed so far, 26 were located in Fatehgarh Sahib district — 13 each in Bassi Pathana and Khera blocks. Another eight were closed in Mansa district, three each in Patiala and Kapurthala, two in Gurdaspur district and one each in Ropar and Hoshiarpur districts. In Ropar, where 19 borewells were reported to be lying unattended, one has already been covered and the process to close the rest was on, an official statement said. Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib and Taran Taran districts were found free of any open borewells. (IANS)

