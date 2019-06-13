Mercury levels in NE to dip by next week: RMC

GUWAHATI: The prevailing hot weather condition in the Northeast is likely to give way to bearable temperature with mercury levels likely to come down in the next two to three days.

Temperatures in most cities and towns of the region have drastically soared in the past couple of days with high humidity levels adding to the discomfort factor.

Sources at the Borjhar-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) told The Shillong Times on Thursday that the temperatures would come down in the next two to three days as the “very severe” cyclonic storm, Vayu over Arabian Sea, which has influenced the weather condition in Northeast, would be hitting the coastal areas on Thursday.

“So in the next two to three days, we can expect the mercury levels to come down owing to rainfall which is likely to increase later this month. The current weather condition is the outcome of less air coming from the sea in the upper atmosphere. Once the very severe cyclone hits the coast area, the weather conditions in the region would return to normal,” an official at the Met office said.

He further said the high humidity has been triggered by the evaporation of wet soil and water bodies with the vapour remaining in the lower atmosphere.

According to the Met office bulletin, Guwahati on Thursday recorded the highest day (maximum) temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which is 7.1 degrees above normal.

Sohra recorded the highest day (maximum) temperature of 28.6degrees Celsius, which is 5.8 degrees above normal while Shillong too was relatively warmer recording the highest day (maximum) temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees above normal.

The maximum day temperatures in other cities and towns of the Northeast were also relatively higher with Agartala recording the highest day (maximum) temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, Pasighat at 37.7 degrees Celsius, Kohima 30.4 degrees Celsius and Imphal at 31.7 degrees Celsius.