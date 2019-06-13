Meet held to discuss poor HSSLC and SSLC results in South Garo Hills

BAGHMARA: In a crucial meeting held between the top officials of the District with the Principals and Headmaster’s of different institutions of South Garo Hills on Thursday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office Conference Hall regarding the poor performance of the District in the recent SSLC and HSSLC results, several issues were pointed out by most of the institution heads.

One of the problems identified was the poor foundation being given to the students in their primary and upper primary levels, it was revealed during the discussions.

“Some students coming from SSA Schools could not even read or write their mother tongue so it is very difficult for them to make them understand if the basics are not being taught in their lower levels” revealed many headmasters and principals as they called for regular inspections and monitoring of lower sections to improve the standard of primary education of students.

Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District, H B Marak who attended the meeting and interacted with the school heads said that there is a need to change the attitude and stereotype teaching methods. He expressed willingness to hold seminars and training to improve the teaching methods in schools across the District.

While expressing concern over the poor performance of the recent SSLC results, the deputy commissioner urged upon the schools authorities to adopt certain improved teaching methods and bring about higher level of percentage in the coming years.

Chairing the meeting, the District Planning Officer C N Sangma, ADC, in his opening remarks said that teachers are the backbone of society and parents in the rural areas looked up to teachers alone in matters regarding their studies as he urged upon the teachers to see the positive side and perform their duties with full sincerity and hard work which in the long run would bring positive changes to the District. He announced that top officers from the District would be visiting all the Schools in order to understand the problems and the reasons behind the poor performance in the SSLC results of the District.