KSU demands full-fledged Agriculture University

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has demanded that a full-fledged Agriculture University with independent authority should be set up in Kyrdem Kulai and not an Agriculture College affiliated to the Central Agriculture University, Imphal.

A delegation of the central executive council (CEC) of KSU met the Agriculture minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh on Thursday to draw his attention to the delay in setting up the proposed CAU in Ri-Bhoi.

Speaking to reporters, general secretary of the union, Donald Thabah said the proposed Central Agricultural University in Kyrdem Kulai, Ri-Bhoi was inaugurated by the then Union Minister of Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh in 2016 after its establishment in 2015.

Demanding that an Agricultural University and not a College be set up at Kyrdem Kulai, he said land was acquired and allotted for the establishment of a full-fledged Agricultural University and not an affiliating college.

“There should not be a Dean but a Vice-Chancellor,” he said adding that the minister should take up the matter with the Center.

Thabah threatened that the union would take strong stand if the demand to have an Agricultural University in the state was not fulfilled.

He said the Agriculture Minister would have a discussion with the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the matter.