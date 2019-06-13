Halt to boulders export sought

TURA: Members of the All A’chik Youth Welfare Society have called for a halt to the export of boulders and stones to neighbouring Bangladesh citing shortage of the minerals in the district.

The society members submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner Ram Singh alleging that contractors and companies that took up government projects was facing shortage of the mineral and urged for a halt to its export.

- Advertisement -

They stated that demand for stones and boulders in the district far exceeded the production which is causing a shortfall even as the export continues.

They further complained that those exporting the boulders were provided with challans solely for domestic supply but were running illegal mines and exporting the mineral through Dalu border in the west and Mankachar in neighbouring Assam.