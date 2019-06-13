GSMC to rally in Delhi for Garoland

TURA: Proponents of a separate Garoland state, the Garoland State Movement Committee, have announced a plan to hold a procession in the country’s capital- New Delhi in support of the creation of a state carved from the Garo Hills domain.

The central executive committee of the GSMC held their zonal and unit meeting at Tura’s SMELC building on Wednesday where they passed several resolutions pertaining to the demand for a separate state.

One of the demands, apart from the Delhi rally, was to raise their agitation pitch higher until the government agreed to the creation of the Garoland state.

The leaders of the movement also resolved to continue opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill and warned of mass protest should attempts be made again to pass the bill.

The Garoland State Movement Committee is also calling for the state government to come up with the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act-2016 bill at the earliest.

The rising number of settlers from outside taking up residence in the Mouza No. 6 area of the plain belt region of West Garo Hills was also deliberated at length by the leaders of GSMC during their CEC meeting in Tura.

“No action has been taken by successive governments to the problem of widespread influx. We are demanding the setting up of a High Level Committee to probe the illegal settlements and eviction of the encroachers on a time bound manner,” informed GSMC chairman Nikman Ch Marak while speaking to The Shillong Times.