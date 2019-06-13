Govt to explore cattle rearing for meat to tide over shortage

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Animal Husbandry, Prestone Tynsong said the government will explore the possibility of rearing cattle for meat.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said 100 percent of the state’s beef requirement is through import of cattle as local rearing of cattle for meat is negligible.

The sale of beef in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills was closed with the traders voicing opposition to cattle smuggling.

Besides, the smugglers who pose as traders are able to secure health certificate which the traders say is fake certificate. About the smuggling of cattle, he said, “We are helpless but instructed the SPs to keep vigil and the government machinery is trying to stop smuggling. We have also instructed the IG, BSF to make sure that there is checking round the clock.”

He added that the state police alone cannot be blamed as the border is being manned by national force and its duty is well defined.

“If we talk about illegal migration or any other issues related to border, the BSF is supposed to check and instruction has already been given in this regard. It is also difficult to check the entry of cattle to the sate when they are imported from outside,” he added.

To a question, Tynsong said the government is committed to address the issue of fake health certificate of cattle.

“If anyone is involved in issuing fake health certificate , we will take action”, he said. When asked about legal cattle export, Tynsong said that legalising export of cattle is not desired.

“We will not get a single piece of cattle for local consumption if there is large scale export of cattle,” he said.