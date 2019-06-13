Ensure timely payment of retirement dues: KHNAM tells govt

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has urged the Meghalaya government to ensure that employees get their post-retirement benefits on time and without harassment.

In a press statement on Thursday, KHNAM state youth wing president, Thomas Passah said that the party has received several complaints on several occasions about the extraordinary delay in payment of retiral dues by various government directorates/departments to its employees after retirement.

“We we condemn such harassment in the strongest word possible as there cannot be anything more serious than an employee being unable to get back his own money. As a party, we have been trying our best to ensure that these poor employees are given their rightful claims,” Passah said.

The party further said that retirement dues including pension is the fundamental right of a retired employee within the purview of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, “but most authorities continue to harass poor retired employees, which is unfortunate and shameful.”

“It is understood that withholding or causing delay in release of pension and other retiral benefits for years is not only illegal but a sin. Public servants hold their offices in trust and are expected to perform with due diligence so that their actions may not cause any undue harassment to a common man,” Passah said.

The party further cited that there were some cases when retired employees have been compelled to seek legal help for getting their dues.

“The government had in its recent cabinet meeting in Tura approved the rules for the Meghalaya Community Participation and Public Services Social Audit Act 2017. Now how much of this Act will bring relieve to the retired government employee is still a suspense,” he said.