Education dept open for suggestions on new curriculum

SHILLONG: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said government is open for any suggestions from the people on the proposed state curriculum.

The government has recently notified a committee to relook, revisit and revamp the Meghalaya state curriculum. The committee had its first meeting.

He said the government has not fixed any timeline for the committee to give its recommendation as it does not want to rush on the matter. Meghalaya is still following the national curriculum framework, 2005 which is robust and still relevant.

However, he said the state needs to upgrade itself especially in terms of school education. There is a need to revamp and update the curriculum of the state for which the government has set up the committee which would reframe the Meghalaya state curriculum, he added.

“ Based on the findings of the committee, we have to reframe our textbook according to the need of the time,” the education minister said.

Stressing on the need to have quality teachers, he said that the government through the intervention of the Asian Development Bank has trained more than 3000 teachers in the last few months.

He asserted that state needs to have good infrastructure as far as education sector is concerned.