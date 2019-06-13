Court to visit Umroi airport on June 17

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya along with others will visit Umroi airport on June 17 to understand the ground reality.

This decision was taken during the hearing of the pending case on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India had filed an affidavit regarding the status of flights from Umroi airport in the court.

After hearing the counsel for the parties, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew observed that it was considered appropriate that the court along with Amicus Curiae as well as the respective counsels will visit the airport to get a first hand picture.

The Additional Advocate General has sought for time to file affidavit.

The matter will come up for hearing on June 24.