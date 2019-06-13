Conrad inaugurates solid waste management project at Nongpoh

NONGPOH: The much awaited and delayed Solid Waste Management Project of Nongpoh Town Committee implemented by the Urban Affairs Department, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma in a function held at Nongpoh on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma appreciated the initiative of the former Chief Minister, Dr DD Lapang, the then Urban Affairs Minister, Paul Lyngdoh for their vision and come up with this beautiful project worth more than Rs. 7 crores which was initiated during the year 2007.

“As the Government, we have really been trying to ensure that all pending issues, pending policies and pending projects where significant investment has been made by the Government in the past and almost in completion, we are making it an effort to ensure that, that happens. Because we feel that, 90 per cent of the work has been done, and with just of a bit of a push from our side, we can complete the project, and the public at large will be benefitted,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister also informed that, Ri Bhoi being selected as an inspirational district will be one of the major focused areas of the Government for developmental works and that several projects worth crores of Rupees will be set up in the District, including one of the Model College at Patharkhmah in Jirang constituency, a nursing institute which will be sponsored by a company under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, schools of international standards and that the Government is also working out on a project to be implemented in the District, after seeing the potential of being a border district with Assam.

Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling lauded the dedication of the leaders of the Nongpoh Town Committee made this delayed project into a reality. He also appreciated the efforts of the present legislator of Nongpoh constituency who from time to time visited his office and keeps on asking the progress of this particular project as well as other pending projects in the district. On the other hand, Dohling informed that the tendering process for the decade-long pending Housing Project for the poor at Umbuda has been initiated. As many as 60 housing units will be completed in the first phase.

Director of Urban Affairs Department, E Kharmalki informed that the project was the first of its kind in the state and urged all the stakeholders to properly utilise the Solid Waste Management Project being inaugurated for the overall benefit of the people.