41,499 Meghalaya farmers enrolled for KCC

SHILLONG: State Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh along with officials from the department made a video conference with Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar to discuss on PM KISAN, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and Farmers’ pension scheme.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Lyngdoh said the department has registered 5-6 lakhs farmers. As for takers of the KCC, he said the department targeted 55,099. However, 41,499 farmers enrolled for the scheme.

Commenting on agricultural policy, he said it is still in the drafting stage. “Though it is not easy to come up with a policy, but we will make it processed at the earliest,” he said.

On the mood of the state to go organic, the Agriculture Minister also said the government was in the process to make Meghalaya an organic state.

“We will have to go to every block and district to give training to the farmers and also to give them assistance,” he said.

With organic farmers reeling under distress due to the absence of an organic market, Lyngdoh said the government will look into the matter concerning organic products to be sold.

On broomstick, he said the Agriculture department, Forest department and the Chief Minister had talks to list broomstick as an agro-forestry product.

Asked on the vacant posts in the department, Lyngdoh said the department has sent 77 posts to the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) for recruitment of extension officers.

Army worm

With certain areas of East Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills affected by the army worm, Lyngdoh informed that the department has brought the situation under control with the use of bio-pesticides.

He said the department has resorted to spraying of bio-pesticides to tackle the armyworm and prevent the destruction of crops.

Lyngdoh received reports that the incident of armyworm attack has abated.