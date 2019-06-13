2 NRC officials nabbed for taking bribe

GUWAHATI: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday arrested two officials engaged in the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for allegedly accepting bribe to enter the name of an applicant in the final draft NRC.

Syed Shahjahan, 48, a field level officer and Rahul Parasar, 27, an assistant local registrar of citizen registration — both posted at an NRC Sewa Kendra at Ganeshguri – were arrested on the basis of a complaint by Kajari Ghosh Dutta, a resident of Ananda Nagar here.

Shahjahan was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant and Parasar was arrested for his involvement in the crime.

“The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for entering the name of the complainant in the draft NRC. The accused had highlighted some technical defects in her application and demanded a bribe to enter her name in the final draft of NRC,” an official statement said.

The bribe money has been seized from the possession of the accused. Connected documents have also been seized by the ACB team from the office of the NRC Sewa Kendra.

“The complainant had approached the ACB PS in the directorate of vigilance and Anti Corruption, Assam and a trap was laid down as per standard procedure in matter of ACB PS Case No. 09/2019 u/s 7(a) of PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018),” the statement said.

“The accused have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Special Court on Friday morning. Due procedures are observed,” it added.