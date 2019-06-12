SCPCR for police to keep an eye on guest houses, hotels

SHILLONG: The chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Meena Kharkongor, will meet the state DGP, R Chandranathan, to urge the police department to appoint capable police officers for conducting checking on hotels and guest houses in the state including the capital city.

The move comes in the wake of the sex racket that was unearthed in West Jaintia Hills recently.

“With so many guest houses and hotels mushrooming in the state, we need to have a regulation on them,” Kharkongor said.

She informed that the SCPCR has been in touch with the West Jaintia Hills district police and the child protection unit.

The girls, including some minors, who have been rescued, are currently in shelter homes where they will undergo counseling before being handed over to their respective families.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer lauded the efforts of the district police in exposing the racket and added that police would study the entire case and through investigation would be conducted.

Earlier, a similar racket was unearthed at Marvelene’s Inn in the city.

The guest house was being run by the family members of then Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh.

Over ten people including then Mawhati MLA Julius Dorphang were arrested in the case.