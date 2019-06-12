Police beef up security after HNLC threat

North Shillong MLA wants relocation of Harijan Colony residents

SHILLONG: Following the threat of the banned HNLC to take action against the people of Harijan Colony for giving deadline to the Shillong Municipal Board and the state government to withdraw the notices for inventory served to them, Meghalaya DGP R Chandranathan has asserted that the state police would not allow anyone to vitiate the environment.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, the DGP said the police have already beefed up the security and they are taking the threat seriously as it has come from a proscribed militant outfit. “We will not allow the situation to deteriorate,” he said.

The banned HNLC had questioned the delay in the settlement of the issue at a time when the state government has identified the land to relocate the people.

The HNLC warned that the people of Harijan Colony may remain under the protection of security forces in Shillong but they should not forget that the members of the community are present across Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Following the threat, the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and protection from the Sikh community outside the state.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjit Singh, said he had spoken to Home Minister James Sangma, who assured him of all possible help.

Delhi MLA and member of Shiromani Akali Dal Manjinder S Sirsa has already sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum, meanwhile, has asserted that the state government should not give assurances after assurances but take a bold decision as far as relocating of the settlers from the Harijan Colony is concerned.

The relocation of the settlers is needed simply for the purpose of developing the areas in view of the ever increasing congestion there, he said.

“We don’t want their eviction but their relocation,” he added.

Harijan Colony falls under North Shillong constituency.

Urging the government to resolve the issue at the earliest, he feared that the outcome of delaying the whole issue will further complicate the situation.

The legislator also lamented that he, despite being the local MLA, was not appointed as member of the High Level Committee whereas MLAs from other constituencies were incorporated as members.

“I was not included in the committee simply because I am not a part of the ruling side here,” he said.

He alleged that the issue has been allowed to linger on for years as the leaders compromised the issue for their own self interest.

“We are waiting patiently for over a year and now it is high time that the government takes a bold step for the benefit of the people”, he added.