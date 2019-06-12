Police academy to address state’s manpower crisis

SHILLONG: The state police force, which is facing acute shortage of manpower, is expected to tide over the crisis once the Meghalaya Police Academy becomes fully functional.

“We expect the Meghalaya Police Academy to come up within 2-3 months,” state DGP R Chandranathan said on Tuesday. The police academy is coming up in Umran, Ri Bhoi.

As of now the strength of the Meghalaya police is around 14,000 while the actual requirement stands at around 16,000.