Felicitation

State Bank of India will felicitate the Shillong-based toppers of 2019 ICSE, CBSE and MBOSE Classes X and XII at Hotel Poinisuk at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Strongman event

Meghalaya Strongman and Amateur Power Sports Association will host the 1st North East India Strongman/Strongwoman event at 5th Ground, Polo, Shillong on July 20. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on June 15. All other details for the event remain the same.