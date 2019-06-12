KHADC shuts 33 shops sans license at Nongmynsong

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh said the KHADC Enforcement Wing would intensify the inspection drive in the coming days to ensure that shop owners comply with the Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation, 1954.

- Advertisement -

In an inspection conducted by the KHADC Enforcement Wing in Nongmynsong market on Wednesday, 33 shops which were found operating without trading license were closed down.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lyngdoh said violators of the KHADC Act will face stern action.

About Wednesday’s inspection, he informed that the KHADC Trade department along with the state police department conducted the inspection following complaints on the existence of unlicensed shops in Nongmynsong market.

He said the KHADC has covered major areas which started with Ïewduh, Upper Mawprem and then Nongmynsong.

Lyngdoh reiterated that only residents from Meghalaya will get trading licenses referring to those small time business shops. However, if no locally qualified person is available, then there will be consideration for outsiders.

When asked to comment on the organizations that often shut the shops on their own without the prior intimation to the KHADC, he said the action of the organizations notice a gap that has to be filled prompting them to conduct inspection on their own.

“Nature abhors a vacuum. The organizations find there is a vacuum and to fill it. The antidote is to intensify the inspection drive and to strengthen the Enforcement Wing,” he said.

He said the Dorbar Shnong, the organizations should give correct, reliable and actionable information following which the KHADC will take action.