India snubs Pakistan: PM’s plane not to use its airspace

NEW DELHI: In a snub to Islamabad, India on Wednesday made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modis special plane will bypass Pakistan en route to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan where he is going to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Thursday.



External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said here the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and the Central Asian countries on way to Bishkek.



“Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek for the SCO Summit. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek,” he said.



The decision is a clear snub to Pakistan, which on Monday had reportedly said that it has decided “in principle” to allow the Indian Prime Minister’s plane to fly over its airspace for the flight to Bishkek.



After India carried out air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26, Pakistan had fully closed its airspace but lately opened two routes, which pass through southern parts of the country.







