IAF-led massive ops underway in Arunachal to reach AN-32 crash site

ITANAGAR: The Indian Air Force, Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh started a massive operation on Wednesday to reach the site where the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had crashed on June 3, a defence official said.



“The rescue mission of inducting teams to the crash site, by helicopters has begun. Mi17s and ALH from army are being utilised,” said defence PRO Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.



The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district.



The wreckage was spotted on Tuesday afternoon when the joint teams of IAF, Army and the civil administration carried out aerial survey in the area.



“It is likely to take some time for the ground parties to reach the crash site. The area has thick vegetation and the tough terrain often prevents the ground search party from advancing,” said a senior official of Shi Yomi district.



Although the IAF has spotted the wreckage, nothing is yet clear about the fate of the 13 on board the aircraft when it taken off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase for Mechuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh.



