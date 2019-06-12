GSU seeks appointment of head for Williamnagar College

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

TURA: A fifteen day ultimatum has been given to the education department by the Garo Students union of East Zone who are demanding the appointment of a full-fledged Principal for Williamnagar Government College which has been functioning without a permanent head for a long time.

In a letter to the Director of Higher and Technical Education, the GSU leadership mentioned that after the retirement of Principal Paritosh Chakravorty the government failed to appoint a new head and only gave permission for senior lecturer Omprakash Khadka to run the institute as the In-charge.

“This college is very important for students whose families cannot afford to send their wards beyond Williamnagar for further education. Since the college is being run by a temporary principal there are many shortcomings being faced since he is unable to discharge his duties as a full-fledged principal,” stated the student union as it called for the early appointment of a permanent head to steer the higher education institute in the right direction. The union has warned that it will not hesitate to embark on a agitation course in the interest of students education.