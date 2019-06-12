Govt allots land for new Assembly without fund

SHILLONG: The state government has located the site for the construction of the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang but does not have fund to start the work.

The state government has prepared a detailed project report stating the construction cost at Rs 141.15 crore.

However, the government has sought Rs 100 crore from the 15th Finance Commission citing financial crunch to carry out the construction.

In the memorandum submitted to the commission, the finance department said the state is facing fund constraint especially after the NGT ban on coal mining since 2014 and hence the government is finding it difficult to provide the entire fund requirement for the project from its own resources.

The government said the Legislative Assembly is an important institution and the deliberations in which have far reaching consequences. According to the finance department, there is fiscal limitation on the part of the government to execute the project.

Hence, the government urged the commission to provide a one-time special assistance of Rs 100 crore to enable the state to complete the new Assembly.