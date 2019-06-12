Cabinet on the Move’ will pose burden on exchequer: KHNAM

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) is sceptical of the “Cabinet on the Move” concept of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, saying the exercise will pose a burden on the exchequer at a time when the state continues to grapple with a severe financial crunch.

The state Cabinet meeting was held in Tura, the first time ever outside Shillong, on June 10, while the next meeting will be held in Jowai and subsequently in other districts of Meghalaya.

“It may be an innovative step and we will not question the intention of it. However, we don’t know how it will benefit the state. If at all it is necessary, then the cost of the exercise should be borne from the ministers’ personal accounts,” Thomas Passah, spokesperson and vice president, central executive committee, KHNAM, told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

Opposition Congress had termed the government’s move as “mere hype and waste of time and money”, even as chief minister Conrad Sangma dismissed the criticism saying “it was necessary for the government to be in touch with the grassroots.

“Meghalaya continues to grapple with a severe financial crisis. The state does not have funds to build the Assembly building. More importantly, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers are not being paid their salaries regularly by the government,” Passah said.

On the policies cleared by the Cabinet, the KHNAM leader said that the party would have to go into the nitty gritty of the resolutions.

“We are yet to go through the content of the policies that were cleared. While the sports and youth affairs policy was long overdue, the fact that it has been cleared seems a positive outcome as our youths need to be encouraged to take up productive ventures. Then again, the matter of unity and welfare of religious communities in the state is also critical and policies have to address these issues,” he said.