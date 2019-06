TURA: Arsonists set on fire several huts inside a resort run by former ANVC-B chairman Rimpu N Marak late Monday night on the outskirts of Tura.

The ANVC-B former leader has blamed the GSU-Tengsak faction and its allies ADE and FKJGP for the arson attack and also filed an FIR with the police.

The organisations, however, denied the charge and instead accused the former militant leader of widespread extortion of teer counters in Tura.