Ri-Bhoi taekwondo team declared champs

GUWAHATI: Taekwondo Association of Ri-Bhoi District (TARBD) was declared team champions in the 1st MSWS Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2019 held at Laban Sports Club Indoor Hall, Shillong on June 8-9.

The team bagged 20 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals. Prakash Dewan won the Best of Best Trophy of the Championship. TARBD is affiliated to the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association (MTA), informs, Manoj Singh, general secretary of the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association