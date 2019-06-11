MLA demands bold step to relocate Harijan Colony residents

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongum has asserted that the State Government should now take a bold decision for relocating of the settlers from the Harijan Colony instead of giving assurances after assurances.

He said that they wanted the relocation of the settlers simply for the purpose of developing the areas in view of the ever increasing congestion there.

“We don’t want their eviction but their relocation,” he said

Urging the Government to resolve the issue at the earliest, he feared that more delay would further complicate the situation.

He also lamented that despite being the local MLA, he was not appointed as the member of the High Level Committee (HLC) whereas MLAs from outskirt constituencies have been appointed as the member of the committee.

“I was not included in the committee simply because I am not a part of the ruling alliance here,” he said.

He alleged that the issue has been allowed to linger for years as the leaders compromised on the issue for their self-interest.

“We are waiting patiently for over a year and now it is high time that the Government does not give mere assurances but take a bold step for the benefit of the people,” he said.