KHADC seeks Central assistance for various projects

SHILLONG: KHADC Executive Member and MDC Titos Chyne on Tuesday met the Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur in New Delhi and sought central assistance for various projects and schemes of the council

Titos Chyne later said that they had submitted the same memorandum that was submitted before the 15th Finance Commission in Shillong recently.

“We want to promote traditional tourism and has also sought assistance for the construction of the new building for the council,” he said.

In the memorandum, the council also sought assistance to strengthen traditional grassroots governance by having traditional courts in different elakas.

“We also want digitisation and computerisation of land records besides promoting traditional medicines,” he said.

He claimed that the response from the Minister was very positive and he had assured to look into the matter.