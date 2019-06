TURA: Arsonists set on fire several huts inside a resort run by the former ANVC-B chairman, Rimpu N Marak late Monday night on the outskirts of Tura.

The ANVC-B former leader has blamed the GSU-Tengsak faction, and its allies ADE and FKJGP for the arson attack and also filed a police FIR.

The accused organizations, however, has denied the charge and instead accused the former militant leader of widespread extortion of teer counters in Tura.