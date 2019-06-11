CM riposte to critic ridicule

TURA: Dismissing the reservations voiced in certain vested quarters regarding the MDA government’s ‘Cabinet on the move’ mission, an amused chief minister Conrad Sangma speaking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to the site for the sports complex at Dalmagre village said, “It is very important for my government to be in touch with the grassroots when it comes to policy and decision making.”

Conrad Sangma added that with this innovative idea to reach out to people his government had stolen the thunder from the opposition who during their tenure never hit upon anything as original as this.

Resolute in his determination to carry on with this ambitious ‘game changer’ the chief minister added, “We are very firm that this will continue in other districts also. After 3 to 4 cabinet meetings in Shillong we will move to Jowai and later to South West and West Khasi Hills and beyond.”

Echoing similar sentiments, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong urged people not to be misled by such inane outbursts by vested interests who are out to malign the efforts of the present government.

Emphasising on the importance of such meetings the deputy chief minister concluded, “Ultimately people will be benefited from such cabinet interactions at each and every district of the state.”