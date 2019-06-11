CM inspects National Games site at Dalmagre village

TURA: Bringing the curtains down on a two day high profile visit to Garo Hills by the entire state machinery, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma led a team of senior officials and ministers on several kilometers trek on foot to inspect the ongoing work at the site for a multi-utility indoor stadium at Dalmagre village under Rongram Block on Tuesday morning.

The under construction stadium is part of the infrastructural development programme initiated by the government in preparation for the National Games which is being hosted by Meghalaya in 2022.

The government has also moved a proposal to connect the route to the stadium from Tura through a four lane highway.

The chief minister who was accompanied by Home Minister James Pangsang K Sangma, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma, Williamnagar legislator Marcuise Marak sports and district officials also met with the village headman of Dalmagre village and the land owners to seek their cooperation in completion of the project.

“This visit is important because we can see for ourselves the site location and the logistics available. Was happy to meet with the villagers who donated the land and their only precondition was for a developmental package for their area,” said the chief minister who hailed the generosity of the landowners and assured of all possible help.

Conrad Sangma also revealed that if there are additional funds made available then the government would also move for the construction of an outdoor stadium in the region.

The chief minister is due to pay a visit to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the proposals would be put forward so as to ensure adequate funding is available for the national games.