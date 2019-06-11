Assam NPP congratulates Conrad

GUWAHATI: Assam state unit of National People’s Party has congratulated Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president, Conrad Sangma for obtaining the national party status in such a short period of time.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Assam state unit NPP convenor, Dilip Borah said that the national party status is indeed a shot in the arm and will truly inspire and motivate each and every member of the party, especially in Assam.

“It will be easier for NPP to associate itself in formulation of national policies with greater emphasis on the development of the North Eastern states,” Borah said.

It may be mentioned that the Assam state unit of NPP was launched here on March 6, 2019.