Women’s panel condemns crimes against women

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women in its meeting held on Friday condemned the incident in West Jaintia Hills where young girls and minors were pushed to illegal trafficking by vested interests.

“Using young girls and minors as commodities is illegal and morally wrong which is not at all acceptable to the society”, said Theilin Phanbuh, the Chairperson of the commission.

The commission also asked the authorities concerned to go deeper to find out the main traffickers and to ensure that the rule of law is strictly adhered to without any impunity to any individual involved. The Commission also expressed its grief over the death of a woman at Umbir. The Commission sought a status report from the concerned authorities and asked them to take up the matter seriously.